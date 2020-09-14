Warani Studios and Badland Publishing have announced The Origin: Blind Maid, a first-person horror game that will allow players to explore “terrifying” myths and legends.

The Origin: Blind Maid is set in a region based on Argentina, Bolivia, and Paraguay. Players will be put in the shoes of a corrupt politician who is on the run to avoid justice after being charged with several crimes. While he attempts to escape to Brazil, the politician will come across a supernatural entity with a dark and tragic past, and he will encounter forces of evil. Check out a teaser and an official overview below.

Conceived as a story of crime and atonement, The Origin: Blind Maid will force us from the first minute of the game to fight for our lives, crawling through the vegetation to escape the constant harassment of Evil while we explore different locations in search of objects and weapons that allow us to survive another hour in an environment as wild as little explored in the world of video games. Why resort to Anglo-Saxon, Asian or Central European myths, when the South American continent has a rich and terrifying folklore that has not yet been explored in video games? Get ready to see your faces with Karai Vosa, different kinds of ghosts and a real gallery of deformed creatures, terrifying personifications of the psychiatric disorders that tormented them in life.

The Origin: Blind Maid is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with a release window of Q1 2021.