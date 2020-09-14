The Uncharted movie has been in development for what seems like forever, and a lot of folks are skeptical about the adaptation ever seeing the light of day, but it looks like things are finally moving along.

That’s according to Nathan Drake star Tom Holland, who provided a brief video update on Instagram, stating that filming is “going so well.”

“The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be,” he added. “I mean, I don’t know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it’s been going so well.”

Apparently, pretending to be Drake in real life isn’t easy and Holland has already got himself hurt in the process.

“I do have the biggest bruise of all time, though, on my leg,” he continued. “That’s in a bit of a revealing area for Instagram Live.”

We first heard about the Uncharted movie back in 2008, when producer Avi Arad revealed that he was working on the adaptation with Sony. Since then, the production team has gone through a number of staff changes, and the movie itself subsequently went through a number of delays. However, things now seem to be on track for a July 2021 release, barring unforeseen circumstances!

Holland previously said that the Uncharted movie will stand out from other video game adaptations because it’s an origin story not told in the games. He believes that the movie will cater to Uncharted fans as well as those who aren’t familiar with the games.

