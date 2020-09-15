Amnesia: The Dark Descent’s sequel, Amnesia: Rebirth, will unleash a new batch of horrors just in time for Halloween. Developer Frictional Games plans to release the long-awaited follow-up on October 20th for the PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store, GOG, and Steam. The game will cost $29.99 across all platforms.

Frictional Games announced Amnesia: Rebirth’s launch details alongside the following “Release Date Reveal Trailer.”

Amnesia: Rebirth follows Tasi Trianon, a woman who mysteriously awakens in the desert of Algeria. She has no memory of why she’s there, nor does she understand the strange happenings around her. Thus, players must guide the character along, retracing Tasi’s steps to piece together her horribly fragmented memory.

Unfortunately, time is not on her side. Having to struggle through and endure a “desolate landscape” won’t make things any easier, either. This especially holds true given Tasi’s own internal fears and regrets. And then there’s the creature, a horrific being that feeds on the terror of its prey. No doubt the creature will make the first-person horror experience that much more difficult to overcome.

Similar to Amnesia: The Dark Descent, players must navigate various environments in Amnesia: Rebirth, all replete with secrets and histories. Puzzles should prove formidable obstacles that slow progress, but they aren’t all players will need to carefully manage. Limited resources for mental and physical upkeep will also demand careful management.

Frictional Games unveiled Amnesia: Rebirth earlier this year, following months of website teasers, ARG experiences, and other hints. Fan will learn soon enough whether the wait was worth it. You can catch up the series with the Amnesia Collection, which we called a “horror time capsule” when the three-game pack released on PS4 back in 2016.

Amnesia: Rebirth brings a different kind of terror to the PS4 and PC this fall on October 20th.