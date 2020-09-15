Over the weekend, supposedly leaked details regarding Saints Row V made the rounds. The information, which came from an anonymous 4Chan post, claimed the next entry would continue the narrative of Saints Row: The Third. Allegedly, the events from Saints Row IV and Gat Out of Hell would be revealed to have taken place in an in-universe television series. Fans of the series seemed mixed on this supposed new direction, but it’s all inconsequential now. A representative from publisher Deep Silver has since confirmed these bits of information are outright false.

Deep Silver’s Senior PR Manager Alex Q. Ryan, who goes by AQR, addressed the rumors a couple of days ago. In a Twitter post on his personal page, AQR told fans “this info is not correct.” See the PR Manager’s tweet in the post linked below:

Sorry to be that guy, but this info is not correct. I definitely can’t wait to share what’s next for Saints, but this isn’t it. https://t.co/UwifomaBvw — AQR (@AlexQRyan) September 13, 2020

In response to a question about when legitimate details will surface, AQR could only say there’s nothing to share yet. Neither Deep Silver nor developer Volition have been able to offer anything of substance either. The last word about the franchise’s future surfaced approximately one year ago.

In August 2019, a report from Deep Silver sister company THQ Nordic confirmed that “Volition is deep in development” on a new Saints Row installment. Apparently, this new title will serve as the “first full entry” since the release of Saints Row IV in 2013.

Interestingly, Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of THQ Nordic subsidiary Koch Media, told GamesIndustry.biz in fall 2019 that details about the next Saints Row would surface this year. Obviously, no such news has gone live as of writing. However, there’s still a few months left in 2020; perhaps fresh details remain on the horizon?

[Source: AQR on Twitter]