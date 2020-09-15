Earlier today, a report from Bloomberg started making the rounds alleging that Sony was cutting its initial PS5 production targets by 4 million due to low production yields for the system on chip (SOC) in manufacturing. Following this news, Sony reached out to Gamesindustry.biz with a statement saying the Bloomberg report is false, and that the production number has not changed since the start of mass PS5 production.

While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false. We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production.

Sony stopped short of confirming any actual numbers for PS5 production, saying that they do not release details related to manufacturing. Numerous reports throughout the year have alleged various changes in production targets, from limited launch supply reports in April, to additional reports that alleged launch production targets had been increased by 10 million in July to meet demand. Sony hasn’t commented on either of those earlier reports, so it’s unknown what the company’s exact production number was as mass production of PS5 consoles kicked off to get ready for launch later this year. Either way, it appears Sony wants to project some stability here as we head into the final two months ahead of the PS5’s release. Having production issues for the launch of their highly anticipated next-gen console wouldn’t be advantageous. The Bloomberg report had already negatively impacted Sony’s shares before they refuted the claims.

Sony has a PS5 showcase set to air tomorrow, September 16th and 1 pm PST/4 pm EST. While the company hasn’t detailed its contents, it’s expected they will finally reveal the PS5 price, release date, and when preorders will open up for the console. In the past, Sony has set expectations whenever fans shouldn’t expect these details, so the absence of any comments more or less confirms it as a huge day for those waiting on PS5 news. Signups to register interest in PS5 preorders opened a couple of weeks ago hinting at the possibility that initial preorders may be by invitation only, but nothing further has come of that yet.

Rumors are already swirling about what might be shown at the showcase (aside from hardware details), the most prominent being the reveal of Final Fantasy XVI with some kind of PlayStation exclusivity.