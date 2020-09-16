With Mafia: Definitive Edition, developer Hangar 13 aims to recapture the magic from the original 2002 hit. That means recreating the visuals, modernizing the controls, and expanding upon the 1930s era organized crime narrative. Of course, it also means nailing the musical sound of the time. To achieve this end, Hangar 13 and publisher 2K Games assembled an impressive soundtrack replete with licensed hits from Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Django Reinhardt, and several other iconic jazz musicians.

Mafia: Definitive Edition’s soundtrack boasts a total of 35 tracks, all of which should feel right at home in the prohibition-era Midwestern city of Lost Heaven. The full list of songs on the remake’s soundtrack is as follows:

“St. James Infirmary” – Cab Calloway

“Minnie the Moocher” – Cab Calloway

“Manhattan Jam” – Cab Calloway and His Orchestra

“Evenin'” – Cab Calloway and His Orchestra

“The Darktown Strutters’ Ball” – Django Reinhardt

“A-Tisket A-Tasket” – Django Reinhardt

“Blue Drag” – Django Reinhardt

“Sophisticated Lady” – Django Reinhardt

“Tiger Rag (instrumental)” – Django Reinhardt

“Black and Tan Fantasy” – Duke Ellington

“Crescendo in Blue” – Duke Ellington

“Echoes of Harlem” – Duke Ellington

“Hot and Bothered” – Duke Ellington

“I’m Satisfied” – Duke Ellington

“In A Sentimental Mood (instrumental)” – Duke Ellington

“It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” – Duke Ellington

“It’s Glory” – Duke Ellington

“Prelude to A Kiss” – Duke Ellington

“The Mooche” – Duke Ellington

“Azure” – Duke Ellington

“Creole Love Call (instrumental)” – Duke Ellington

“Drop Me Off in Harlem” – Duke Ellington

“I Let A Song Go Out of My Heart” – Duke Ellington

“Mood to Be Wooed” – Duke Ellington

“Diminuendo in Blue” – Duke Ellington

“Heart and Soul” – Eddy Duchin and His Orchestra

“My Old Flame” – Guy Lombardo

“Little White Gardenia” – Hal Kemp & his Orchestra

“Back Beat Boogie” – Harry James

“Beyond the Blue Horizon” – Jeanette MacDonald and the Rounders

“True Confession” – Larry Clinton and His Orchestra

“When Lights Are Low” – Lionel Hampton

“(I’ll be Glad When You’re Dead) You Rascal You” – Louis Armstrong

“Thanks for the Memory” – Mildred Bailey

“Sing You Sinners” – The High Hatters

Tomorrow, fans can look forward to an all-new video from Hangar 13 titled “Through the Ranks from Bootlegging to Bank Robbing.” This particular video will provide more insight into the remake’s various campaign missions. Another video is slated to go live on September 23rd, detailing how the creation of the “newly recorded orchestral score” came together during the pandemic.

Mafia: Definitive Edition launches later this month on September 25th.

[Source: 2K Games, Mafia Website]