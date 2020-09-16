Remember when Sony promised that they’d warn people before PS5 preorders opened and people eagerly signed up to first in line to get the opportunity to purchase one themselves? Today’s PS5 showcase finally unveiled the price and release date of the PS5, but stopped short of offering any specific preorder details, such as a date or where to look. Sony corrected that information with a Tweet, saying “PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.”

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

Looks like that’s your advanced warning. At this point, no one has received an email from Sony regarding the PS5 direct purchase signups (please email me with a tip if you have received an email about preordering a PS5 from Sony directly) and we’re not entirely sure when or where preorders will actually open up. Some of the usual suspects, like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, have placeholder PS5 product pages live, and some are even starting to let customers preorder already, but it doesn’t look like there was a coordinated effort on Sony’s end to ensure everyone had the opportunity to get a preorder placed.

If you prefer to order through Amazon, keep an eye on the PS5 hub. It hasn’t updated with any new information just yet, but that’s most likely where you’ll want to be at some unspecified time tomorrow. You can also keep an eye on Best Buy, GameStop (if you trust purchasing through the troubled retailer), and Walmart.

Some people have reported success with various stores in their regions letting them preorder now, including physical locations starting to let customers put money down for the console coming in under two months. Availability also seems to vary by region. Walmart apparently has preorders open, but when I tried to get one, it said they were out of stock after getting all the way through the checkout process. Your luck may vary, but you may want to keep refreshing the pages of your favorite retailers over the next day or so just to make sure you can catch one.

The PS5 will launch on November 12 in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia and South Korea and November 19th in the rest of the world (except China). The disc PS5 runs $499 with the digital coming in at $399. Extra DualSense controllers will be $70 and can also be preordered alongside the console, retailer dependent.

Good luck in the rat race. Let us know in the comments if you were able to secure a PS5 preorder.