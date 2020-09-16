Ragnarok is coming, according to an incredibly exciting teaser trailer. Said teaser premiered during Sony’s PS5 event today, letting loose a quick look at the next God of War. Details are scant for the time being, of course. However, at least we know the next God of War entry will launch on the PlayStation 5 sometime in 2021.

Check out the title’s first trailer in the following video:

As you can see, there’s literally nothing to go on here. However, it’s more than enough to build hype for the sequel to Kratos’ God of War 2018 adventure. Interestingly, we can’t even be too sure about the title. Is this God of War 2, Part II a la The Last of Us, or God of War: Ragnarok? The teaser certainly makes it clear that Ragnarok will be of great importance, but whether or not it features in the game’s title remains to be seen.

2018’s God of War served as somewhat of a continuation of Kratos’ story from the original games. After somehow surviving the events of God of War 3, he made his way to Scandinavia. There he remarried, fathered another child, and rebuilt his life away from the Gods. Suffice it to say, Kratos couldn’t be kept from the mythical aspects of the world for too long, though. Where the Ragnarok-centric tale will take him in 2021 isn’t yet known.

Santa Monica Studio plans to launch a new God of War in 2021 for the PlayStation 5. And, thankfully, the PS5 itself now has a release date–November 12th.