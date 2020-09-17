Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan has confirmed in an interview with The Washington Post that the PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible with “99 percent” of the PlayStation 4’s library.

Those who pick up the PS5 at launch and have a PlayStation Plus membership will gain instant access to a new add-on called The PlayStation Plus Collection, which includes PS4 games that “defined the generation.”

The following titles will be available via the PS Plus Collection at launch:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

inFAMOUS: Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Monster Hunter: World

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

“The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price,” confirmed Sony. The company added that the PS Plus Collection titles may vary by region, and the add-on will not be available in China.

The PS5 will launch on November 12th in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and a week later on November 19th in the rest of the world. However, the latter doesn’t include China. Sony has said that PS5’s launch in China is “still under exploration and will be announced at a later date.”

Have any of our readers managed to place a preorder yet? Let us know which version you opted for.

[Source: The Washington Post, PlayStation Blog]