Sony has revealed a slate of PlayStation 5 accessories launching in November alongside the console. Additionally, the company has confirmed that some of its next-gen games will cost $69.99.

Accessories include a wireless headset, HD camera, media remote, a DualSense charging station, and the DualSense itself. Price and details courtesy of the PlayStation Blog are as follows:

DualSense™ Wireless Controller (standalone) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥6,980/€69.99 (RRP)

PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones US$99.99/CAD$129.99/¥9,980/€99.99 (RRP)

HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments US$59.99/CAD$79.99/¥5,980/€59.99 (RRP)

Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease US$29.99/CAD$39.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

DualSense™ Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers US$29.99/CAD$39.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

As far as video game prices are concerned, Demon’s Souls and Destruction AllStars are both $70. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be $50, but will have an Ultimate Edition for $70 that includes a remastered version of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Sackboy A Big Adventure will be available for $60, whereas Astro’s Playroom will come preinstalled on consoles for free. You can check out regional prices in the official list below.

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/CAD$64.99/¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/CAD$79.99/¥6,900/€69.99 (RRP)

For more on the PS5, make sure to stay tuned and check out our previous coverage.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]