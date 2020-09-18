Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that it is set to acquire Unknown 9: Awakening developer Reflector Entertainment from Lune Rouge Innovation Inc. The deal is subject to satisfactory closing conditions and approval from Canadian authorities.

In a press release, the publisher said that its acquisition of the Montreal-based studio is part of its efforts to strengthen “Western development capabilities.” Bandai Namco aims to develop 50 percent of its content outside of Japan.

“Designing and developing the content we shall publish and distribute is the cornerstone of our strategy,” said Bandai Namco Europe (BNEE) COO, Arnaud Muller. “The creative vision and development capacity of Reflector Entertainment will boost ability to craft breathtaking experiences over the years . We look forward to working with such a skilled team, and to welcome them to the BNE family.”

The press release further revealed that the intriguing Unknown 9: Awakening is being developed by a team of 120 employees, which includes industry veterans.

“The reach to worldwide audiences and the endless entertainment possibilities offered by the synergies with BNEE and the rest of the Group will provide a great long-term perspective for the team here in Montreal,” said Reflector founder, Alexandre Amancio.

Lune Rogue president Robert Blain added that the acquisition will enable Reflector to expand upon its transmedia vision, starting with the Unknown 9 franchise. He believes that Bandai Namco’s industry experience and knowledge will “guarantee Reflector a brilliant future.”

Unknown: 9: Awakening will release on next-gen consoles and PC sometime in 2021. Platforms and release window have yet to be announced.