Observer: System Redux, the next-gen version of Bloober Team’s Observer, officially has a launch date. The horror title will make its way to the PlayStation 5 on November 12th. Meanwhile, Observer’s enhanced version will hit the Xbox Series X’s on its release day of November 10th. Even with all of the improvements and updates, Bloober Team is committed to launching System Redux for the same price as the original game, $29.99.

In a press release sharing the news, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babineo said rolling out Observer: System Redux on next-gen hardware “has been a huge focus for the team.” Babineo additionally addressed next-gen pricing concerns, stating that maintaining the original title’s price is “a great way to stay close with our community.” The studio previously confirmed that a free next-gen upgrade for owners of the regular version is not on the cards.

Observer: System Redux takes advantage of next-gen hardware by offering enhanced gameplay and updated graphics. Fans of the original can also anticipate fresh story content in the form of three new side cases–“Errant Signal,” “Her Fearful Symmetry,” and “It Runs in the Family.”

A psychological horror experience, Observer takes place in the year 2084 when the world is in tatters due to a digital plague. Players assume the role of a neural police detective (or Observer) who’s tasked with hacking into the minds of other people. The intel gleaned from the intrusive process can then be used to solve crimes.

Bloober Team plans to release Observer: System Redux on the PS5 and Xbox Series X on November 12th and November 10th, respectively. A PC release via Steam is slated for this holiday season, as well. The developer is also working on The Medium, which is currently only slated for the Xbox Series X.

[Source: Bloober Team via PlayStation Universe, Steam]