WB Games has revealed in an FAQ regarding Hogwarts Legacy that controversial writer J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the game’s development.

This news comes amid criticism of Rowling’s history of controversial comments about transgender people. Following a number of tweets that resulted in severe backlash, Rowling published a lengthy blog on her website, explaining why she has been speaking about sex and gender issues, the content of which further attracted sharp rebuke and calls for boycott. Following the unveiling of Hogwarts Legacy at the recent PlayStation 5 event, many called for a boycott of the game.

“J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World,” wrote WB Games. “This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling.”

WB games didn’t disclose whether Rowling would receive royalties from Hogwarts Legacy‘s sales or not.

Elsewhere in the FAQs, the publisher revealed more information about the upcoming title, and confirmed that Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley will not make an appearance because the game is set in the 1800s, before the time period of the original stories.

“While Hogwarts Legacy is not a direct adaptation of the books and films, the games are anchored in Wizarding World lore,” reads the FAQ. “Avalanche is creating a unique gaming experience that is inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, in which players will find new and unexpected locations, characters and story elements.”

Hogwarts Legacy will release in 2021 on current and next-gen platforms.

[Source: WB Games]