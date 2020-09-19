Katamari Damacy Reroll, the high-definition remaster of 2004’s Katamari Damacy, will release in the West on November 20th.

“The Katamari Damacy series embodies pure joy and whimsy,” Bandai Namco said in a press release. “With the combination of its out-of-this-world story, colorful art style, cute characters, and delightful J-pop soundtrack, the game personifies light-hearted fun. 2020 has been a trying year and we hope the arrival of Katamari Damacy Reroll on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will deliver smiles and laughter to households around the globe.”

For the uninitiated, Katamari Damacy is a third-person puzzle-action game that tasks the player, a prince, with rebuilding parts of the universe that his father destroyed. An official overview is as follows:

The King of All Cosmos has knocked out all the stars in the sky after a particularly rambunctious night of fun. Realizing his mistake, The King has tasked his young son, The Prince, to go to Earth and roll up as many things as possible to recreate the missing celestial bodies. Paper clips, books, cars, buildings, mountains, and continents, nothing is too big or too small for The Prince and his adhesive Katamari ball. For players looking to challenge their friends to a ‘roll-off,’ Katamari Damacy Reroll will feature a head-to-head local multiplayer mode where the player who rolls up the biggest Katamari ball wins praise from the King of the Cosmos.

Katamari Damacy Reroll first released on the Nintendo Switch and PC in December 2018. The PS4 and Xbox One ports were only recently confirmed for a November 19 release in Japan. The original game launched on the PS2 to critical acclaim.