Nathan Drake voice actor Nolan North has said that although he’s satisfied with how things ended in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, he would love to jump back into Drake’s role if given the opportunity.

Speaking to Comic Book Movie, North said that he started identifying with the character over the years and finds it hard to “move on” from him.

You know, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to move on from him [Drake]. I’m satisfied with it if this truly is the end, which I believe it is. I’m okay with it, but if there were ever a chance they wanted to drag me back out into the mo-cap suit, I’m not gonna lie, I try to keep myself in shape just for that day! Over the years, he just became more and more like me, and I became like him, aside from climbing and shooting things. It’s never anything I would say no to. I would always want to continue that role if they ever wanted me back.

This isn’t the first time North expressed his desire to reprise his role as Drake. However, he’s equally happy that he now gets to play Tony Stark in Marvel’s Avengers – a game that he hopes sells well enough for a sequel.

During the same interview, North told Comic Book Movie that there “might be another Nathan Drake-type role.” We’re not sure of North is hinting at an upcoming role or merely suggesting that similar roles are a possibility in the future.

“I can also tell you, that there might be another Nathan Drake-type role,” he said. “I don’t mean a gallivanting adventurer hero, but there may be another great role that isn’t the iconic Iron Man-type character. I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m excited about it because I’ve always been a glass half full kind of guy and I think exciting possibilities are endless, and I’m always looking to find them.”

At present, there are no hints or reports that Naughty Dog is working on another Uncharted. However, there’s no indication that the studio is completely done with the franchise either.

[Source: Comic Book Movie via Comic Book]