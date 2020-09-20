Unveiled during the PlayStation 5 reveal event in June, JETT: The Far Shore will miss its 2020 release window and will now launch in 2021.

JETT is a cinematic science-fiction action-adventure game in development at Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software. Seeking inspiration from titles like Motorstorm and Monster Hunter, the game will take players on an interstellar trip to “carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion.”

A statement from the developer reveals that the delay is necessary to polish JETT.

Revealing JETT: THE FAR SHORE in June 2020 was an absolute thrill, and it has been a delight to uncloak after so long in stealth. The JETT squad has been moved and motivated by the love, curiosity and support directed our way. We’re glad to report we’ve come a long way in a brief while, and that JETT is shaping up to be something pretty special. However, as of now it seems we’re in need of more time in order for JETT to soar, and for the squad to complete this interstellar trip in good condition. JETT: THE FAR SHORE is now fixin’ to deploy in 2021 on PlayStation consoles and PC on the Epic Games Store. Hectic times, so we’ve revised our trajectory. It’ll be stellar, when it alights. While we’ll be on the quiet side for a while longer, look to @jettxyz where we’re regularly surfacing JETT gifs. Meanwhile at JETT.fyi you can subscribe to the JETT email bulletin, where we’ll eventually shed some light on JETT and its all-star squad.

Check out a trailer below.

[Source: Superbrothers]