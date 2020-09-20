Yesterday, we retweeted an apology from the official PlayStation Twitter account, which acknowledged that Sony had messed up PlayStation 5 preorders. Additionally, the company promised to increase retailer allotments so that those who were left out have another chance to snag a preorder. If you still can’t bag a console, fret not. More PS5s will become available in the months following launch.

For those who missed it and/or aren’t on Twitter, here’s what the tweet said:

Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020

That’s a start.

The PS5 showcase was both surprising and frustrating. The event came and went with a lot of missing information (not just on the preorder front) that, for some bizarre reason, was being disseminated from Geoff Keighley’s Twitter account. Memes were born, and Microsoft’s social media team found a little bit of humor in the situation and used it to remind fans that Xbox Series X/S preorders won’t be a hodgepodge. We also heard reports (ironically, from Keighley) that having watched the drama unfold, Microsoft warned retailers to stick to its preorder schedule or they’ll be penalized by having their preorder allocations lowered.

One can argue that retailers jumped the gun when it came to PS5 preorders, but ultimately, the buck stops with Sony. The company failed to communicate its plans.

