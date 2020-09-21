PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remaster Won’t Receive a Physical Release on PlayStation 5

marvels spider-man remaster

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man is getting a remaster for the PlayStation 5. However, it seems there will be only one way to access the upgraded experience–Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. Whether or not the remaster is on track to get a separate digital release currently remains unknown. At the very least, though, fans should not hold out hope for a physical launch of the remaster on Sony’s next-gen console.

Over the weekend, a Twitter user inquired about the possibility of a standalone boxed release for the PS5 remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Insomniac wasted no time in responding, making it clear that such a plan is not on the cards. See the Twitter exchange below:

When asked about a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade for the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac couldn’t offer anything concrete. Yet, this is something the studio has “thought about.”

The PS5 remaster for Marvel’s Spider-Man isn’t a “simple up-res,” according to Insomniac. Assets have received a complete overhaul to take advantage of all the new console has on offer. The studio is even touting a “next-generation Peter Parker.” With the upgrade, players can also anticipate three new suits, fresh features in photo mode, and some brand-new trophies.

Insomniac noted that your PS4 save file won’t carry over to the PS5 version though, so you’ll have to start fresh. No importing a save and unlocking everything on the new trophy list instantly.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and its Ultimate Edition will swing onto the PlayStation 5 on November 12th. The title’s standard edition is slated to launch digitally and at retail for $49.99, while the Ultimate Edition’s digital and physical edition will run $69.99.

[Source: GamesRadar via Insomniac Games on Twitter]