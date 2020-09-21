An illustrator who goes by @keisawada on Twitter has drawn a series of scaled diagrams to offer a comparison of next-gen console sizes. We already know that the PlayStation 5 is the chunkiest of them all, but these images give us an idea of how the machines will look next to each other.

Without further ado, check them out below.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan previously said that the company wanted to make something “bold and daring,” and is satisfied with the final product. PlayStation’s Head of Global Marketing and Consumer Experience, Eric Lempel, added in a separate interview that the console is a “marvel” and suggested that photos don’t do it justice.

“When you see this thing in person, there are a lot of nice, surprising features… it’s gorgeous, it’s just a marvel,” he said. “I think people are going to love having in their home, it’s something they’ll want to show off.”

Xbox boss Phil Spencer believes that the PS5 is bigger in size because of its cooling system. “Knowing that the PS5 is running at higher clocks, it just creates more [heat],” he explained. Spencer also said that he likes the look of the console and plans to purchase one himself.

Any of our readers planning to purchase both the PS5 and Xbox Series X?