Capcom is keeping its promise to showcase more information about Resident Evil Village during Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online. RE Village’s presence will be represented by two different segments on September 27th, each of which are slated to last 30 minutes long. The first arguably counts as the most notable, given that fans can anticipate behind-the-scenes details and new info regarding the Resident Evil series itself.

The publisher outlined its TGS 2020 Online plans on a page via Capcom’s Asia website. Resident Evil Village Presentation will run from 12:40pm UTC/5:40am PST to 1:10pm UTC/6:10am PST on September 27th. During this particular time slot, developers plan to share “untold stories behind the development of RE Village.” In addition, the team aims to unleash the latest details about the series in general.

A Guest Talk Segment is scheduled to follow, kicking off at 1:10pm UTC/6:10am PST and ending half an hour later. Not much is known about what this segment may entail, but “special guest” Eiko Kano will appear. Producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano are listed as the development team hosts for both presentations.

Capcom also intends to host a special stream for the newly announced Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. It goes live ahead of the RE Village sections at 12:05pm UTC/5:05am PST. Viewers can tune in to catch a glimpse of actual gameplay during this time.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition launches alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this November. Resident Evil Village still lacks a launch date, but is slated to hit next-gen platforms and PC sometime in 2021.

