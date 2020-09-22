Remothered: Broken Porcelain is no longer launching on October 20th. Publisher Modus Games and developer Stormind Games have pushed the title forward by exactly one week. Thus, the new Remothered entry will hit the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on October 13th for $29.99.

It seems such a decision is based on October’s busy release month, particularly for horror games like Remothered: Broken Porcelain. The new date will give players the breathing room necessary to experience even more frights during the month of Halloween. Shane Bierwith, Modus Games’ EVP of Global Marketing expressed as much in a statement. Bierwith noted the following (via Gematsu):

This is an incredibly busy month for games, particularly horror games. While moving dates forward isn’t common, we’d like to allow horror fans to get their hands on Broken Porcelain early so players can have more time to experience all the great games releasing around Halloween.

Such a shift counts as the survival horror title’s second change in launch dates. Remothered: Broken Porcelain was originally planned for an August 25th release. However, difficulties caused by the global pandemic meant the development team needed more time. As such, Broken Porcelain received its previous October 20th date.

Though it’s a sequel to Remothered: Tormented Fathers, those with no connection to the series shouldn’t have any trouble jumping into Broken Porcelain. A host of new gameplay mechanics and storytelling elements were crafted to fully immerse players in the experience, which takes place in Ashmann Inn. While exploring the Inn, players can expect to encounter a bevy of terrors. Said threats assume the form of stalkers, “powerful hunters” that are trapped in time and carefully guarding the Inn’s many secrets.

