Proletariat shook up the battle royale genre with Spellbreak, a high-flying magic-wielding variation on the last-player standing. The free to play game launched earlier this month and has already reached a staggering 5 million players, with over 4 million hours watched on Twitch.

The developer announced the 5 million player milestone with a quick infographic that highlights a few other major Spellbreak statistics.

The top three countries by total players are the United States, Japan, and Brazil. On the official Spellbreak Discord, more than 300,000 people have joined, spent more than 1.25 million minutes in voice chat, and over 4 million messages sent by the community. Spellbreak live streams on Twitch have passed 4 million hours, and that doesn’t even include any live streams done via YouTube, which could easily increase that number further. And finally, for some in-game stats, more than 25 billion spell damage has been done. Stats are tracked since the Spellbreak’s official launch, which means the early access and betas for the game aren’t considered as part of the numbers.

Proletariat have promised additional information about future updates soon, include the “Chapters” narrative line that appears to be Spellbreak’s answer to “seasons.” They have a general roadmap laid out, which teases upcoming gameplay changes and narrative arcs that will soon be presented to players. Our review loved that game and its potential for additional updates, and now that Proleteriat has established the launch base of the game, they can start working on what’s to come in the future.

Hopefully future stats also give us other interesting details, like number of players banished, most popular gauntlets and runes, or other in-game facts. The latest update added the Shadowstep Rune, which grants a short dash and invisibility, something players have been using to crazy effect. For more details on what to expect from Spellbreak if you aren’t one of the 5 million breakers, check out our everything you need to know about Spellbreak. It’s free-to-play, so anyone can download and check it out right now.