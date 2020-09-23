Spider-Man PS5 Remaster Only Available as Part of Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

We recently got news that Spider-Man Miles Morales will have an ultimate edition that includes a PS5 remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man, as well as learning that Miles Morales would be coming to PS4 too. Questions sprang up around the PS5 remaster of the original game, including many wondering if owners of the original on PS4 would get it for free or if it might be sold separately. Sony finally gave some answers to Kotaku regarding the updated title.

Effectively, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered (Sony’s official name for it) will only be available as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on PS5. Players can purchase a $20 upgrade pack to get the Ultimate Edition if they decide they want it later on, but that option does require Miles Morales PS5 ownership. Sony will not be offering the remaster as a standalone purchase at all, and owners of the PS4 version will still need to buy the PS5 upgrade via Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

Here’s Sony’s statement to Kotaku in full:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5. In addition, players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. There are no plans currently to offer Marvel’s-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone. Players with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5.

Players can still play the PS4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man on their PS5 via backwards compatibility, but for all intents and purposes is an entirely new application, independent of that PS4 version. It is, again, also only available through Miles Morales Ultimate Edition or by getting the Ultimate Edition upgrade to the Miles Morales standard edition.

However, there might be good news. Insomniac tweeted that a standalone purchase is at least something they’ve considered, so it’s not entirely off the table in the future.

Don’t have anything to share on that just this second, but we have thought about that possibility! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 23, 2020

Insomniac also offered some details on how the PS5 remaster is different from the PS4 version.

Optional performance mode for a targeted 60fps frame rate. Near-instant loading, 3D audio, DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Three suits, new photo mode features, and even new trophies — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 23, 2020

It is, by all means, a wholly revamped version of the game and not just an uprezzed running better or in some kind of “PS5 mode.” Assets, textures, and characters have been visually reworked, and the game is tuned to take advantage of unique PS5 features. For the time being, if you want to see how Peter Parker’s adventure looks and feels to play on PS5, you’ll have to that as part of the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.