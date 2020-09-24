Dead Cells‘ 20th update, “Barrels o’ Fun,” is now available to explore on consoles. Yesterday, developer Motion Twin unleashed the free content update for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One players. The new roll out introduces a brand-new locale–the Derelict Distillery–which boasts fresh threats, gameplay mechanics, weapons, and a chip tune soundtrack.

Motion Twin confirmed the “Barrels o’ Fun” console release in a recent Twitter post, which is complete with a quick gameplay trailer. Check it out in the tweet linked below:

Hey console players! Our 20th update, “Barrels o’ Fun”, is available to download now 🙂 Introducing the Derelict Distillery, with new enemies, weapons & mechanics PLUS a complete chip-tune soundtrack. And lots of explosions…

#deadcells #NintendoSwitch #PlayStation #Xbox pic.twitter.com/PfPp2ho6US — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) September 23, 2020

Since the acclaimed roguelike’s release a couple of years ago, Motion Twin has continuously rolled out free updates, each replete with plenty of content for players to explore. The “Bestiary” update that arrived in April, for instance, added in half a dozen new enemies, a fresh batch of outfits, and two brand-new items.

Dead Cells serves as the perfect example of a runaway success. As of July of this year, the title had moved an impressive three million units across all platforms. And the indie hit from Motion Twin has since joined the slate of PS Now games, where it will remain available to subscribers for an unspecified period of time.

Dead Cells is available now on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Motion Twin on Twitter]