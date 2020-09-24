Those who missed out on the first wave of PlayStation 5 preorders last week may have luck securing a console tomorrow, September 25th. Reportedly, GameStop in the US plans to have PS5s available for preorder during the store’s normal hours . GameStop has confirmed that they will be opening up preorders both online and in stores tomorrow. Walmart Canada will open preorders for additional quantities tomorrow morning on its official website. This is only an online deal; thus, Walmart Canada won’t accept orders in-store. GAME UK is doing something similar, opening preorders tomorrow morning exclusively through its website.

Twitter user Wario64, who’s been of great help throughout this whole ordeal, shared reports about the GameStop US news. As of writing, GameStop itself has yet to confirm . GameStop has now confirmed that they will open more PS5 preorders online and in store tomorrow. According to Wario64, though, tomorrow’s preorders are only for the PS5’s disc version. In addition, potential customers should note that this particular wave of consoles will arrive within one week of the device’s launch in November.

More info:

Preorders available during normal GameStop hours

PS5s expected to arrive within a week of launch

Pulse Headset/DualSense Charging not available to preorder with Friday’s PS5

Some stores may not be doing reservations if they over-reserved last week https://t.co/PEzeiCaoNd — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 23, 2020

Walmart Canada announced its plans for tomorrow morning in the following tweet. (A subsequent post from the account revealed these are online purchases only.)

We are pleased to announce that further quantities of #PS5 will be made available to pre-order at https://t.co/1GutoVVhnx tomorrow morning, Friday September 25th. pic.twitter.com/jOeAgYZjkn — Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) September 24, 2020

GAME’s announcement for UK preorders also went live on Twitter. It, too, used a follow-up tweet to inform customers that tomorrow morning’s stock is only for online preorders.

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for… Limited stock of the #PS5 coming tomorrow late morning Keep an eye out on our website pic.twitter.com/VeJRNAtP48 — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) September 24, 2020

US, UK, and Canada fans still looking to secure PS5 preorders should keep a close watch on local retailers. It’s unclear if other stores are receiving additional stock as well.

PlayStation 5 launches in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia and South Korea on November 12th. The console rolls out everywhere else a week later on November 19th.

Amazon hasn’t announced if and when preorders will reopen yet, but you can visit each page here (PS5 Console, Digital, DualSense) and sign up for email reminders on when they are back in stock.