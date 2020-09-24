Indie title Hades from Bastion and Transistor developer Supergiant Games originally hit early access on PC in 2018, but just recently landed on Nintendo Switch. Thus, the roguelike dungeon crawler has been the talk of the town of late. Now gamers on other consoles are wondering when Supergiant’s latest gem may migrate elsewhere. While the developer can’t divulge any specifics at this time, it is at least considering Hades for other platforms in the future.

Supergiant teased as much in a recent exchange with a fan on Twitter. Upon being asked about a potential PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 version of Hades, Supergiant answered as follows:

Hey, we’ve launched v1.0 of Hades only on Nintendo Switch, and PC and Mac via Steam and the Epic Games Store. We’ll be considering opportunities to bring the game to additional platforms down the line. Thank you for your interest. — Supergiant Games HADES v1.0 is Out!! (@SupergiantGames) September 21, 2020

Hades sees players assume the role of the Prince of the Underworld, defy the god of the dead, then proceed to hack and slash their way out of the Underworld. The immortal Prince is not alone in the fight, though. Olympians such as Athena, Poseidon, and Zeus offer a number of “Boons” that help boost the protagonist’s abilities.

Supergiant’s Hades is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. Hopefully, the roguelike will eventually make its way to PlayStation hardware. In the meantime, other Supergiant hits like Pyre and the aforementioned Transistor are well worth a try.

[Source: Supergiant Games on Twitter via Push Square]