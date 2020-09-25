Capcom is hard at work developing Resident Evil Village for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X platforms. But that does not mean current-gen versions are completely out of the question. The company is investigating how to deliver the next Resident Evil experience on PS4 and Xbox One. However, fans should probably keep their expectations in check for the time being, since nothing is set in stone as of yet.

Resident Evil Village Producer Tsuyoshi Kanda shared this bit of insight during Tokyo Game Show 2020‘s “Capcom Special Program.” In discussing the game’s development, Kanda explained,

While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we’re looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. We’re looking into it, but we can’t make any promises. However, we will do our best to create a top-tier survival horror experience on current-generation consoles.

This statement indicates that next-gen development is the priority, with current-gen versions being “looked into.” If they are unable to optimize the game for current-gen consoles, then Resident Evil Village will remain a next-gen exclusive. When Capcom may provide further information on the matter is anyone’s guess. More Resident Evil-related content surfaced during the “Capcom Special Program,” too, via a six-minute developer diary. “The Making of Resident Evil Village: Winter Comes for Ethan” features brief talks from Director Morimasa Sato, Art Director Tomonori Takano, and Producer Peter Fabiano. Gematsu notes that there’s a quick look at fresh gameplay footage between the video’s 3:20 to 3:40 mark. Check it out below:

Resident Evil Village will launch for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X on an undetermined date in 2021. The game is slated to receive its own TGS presentation on September 17th from 12:40pm UTC/5:40am PST to 1:10pm UTC/6:10am PST. A Guest Talk will follow soon thereafter at 1:10pm UTC/6:10am PST.

[Source via Gematsu]