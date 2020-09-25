Sony Interactive Entertainment now has its own blog that offers readers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the company that brings us all things PlayStation. The SIE blog is separate from the PlayStation blog and is more of a corporate communications initiative, which will include company news, developer stories and interviews, insight into the company culture, and more.

Following is a brief list of areas that the SIE blog aims to cover, according to the official announcement:

Interviews with the teams behind some of our most popular games and products that make working at SIE special

How industry partners see SIE

A look at what it’s like to work at a highly diverse office like SIE

How executives, studio heads, and creative directors see SIE

Hot jobs (so you can learn how to be part of our team)

What SIE provides to society

And much more

Although the blog itself was unveiled yesterday, a brief look at website shows that the company starting publishing entries nearly two weeks ago. The very first entry was about PlayStation 5’s latest ad, The Edge.

“The Edge showcases our ambition to challenge the ordinary and continue to push the boundaries of play,” wrote Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing, Eric Lempel. “We want to raise the bar for our fans and for ourselves as we move into a new generation. The core of our brand is defined by those thrilling moments when our hearts race and we leap into undiscovered adventure.”

Any of our readers bookmarking the SIE blog?

[Via PushSquare]