The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone Season Six roadmap is now live ahead of the new Season going live. Season Six is a huge turning point for the game as what is most likely the last Season before Warzone transitions to its Black Ops Cold War ties. It also takes place over Halloween, and the latest trailer hints that there’s a spooky event in store to celebrate the occasion both through gameplay and purchasable packs. First take a look at the new Season Six trailer below:

And here’s the full Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone Season Six roadmap (click to enlarge):

As teased last week, the subway system will be opening up fast travel around Verdansk, as well as the new Battle Pass adding Farah and Nikolai as operators. Of course, that’s not all that’s on the menu for what could be Modern Warfare’s iteration of Warzone’s final Season.

Along with a whole new slew of ground loot weapons to shake up the Warzone meta a bit, the free-to-play battle royale is getting a new limited-time mode called Armored Royale. Squads spawn in with an Armored Cargo Truck, sporting a turret on top. As long as the truck is in play, the squad can respawn, but should the truck be destroyed, it will also take away your team’s ability to come back into the battle. It’s still last squad standing, and you don’t have to have an active truck to win it, but keeping it running as long as possible is beneficial.

Four new maps are headed to Modern Warfare multiplayer: Station (Gunfight), Broadcast (6v6), Mialstor Tank Factory (6v6, 10v10), and Verdansk Riverside (Ground War). Some of these locations are all new, while others will be familiar to anyone who has toured Verdansk enough. MW MP is also getting a few new modes to shake things up like Gun Game TDM and a new variation on HQ that counts kills as well as HQ captures.

For this Season’s Battle Pass, Activision is calling it an “unprecedented” content offering, both on the free and paid tracks. It’s full of new vehicle skins (including a pretty crazy looking “blood spatter” skin for the buggy), licensed hip-hop and EDM music to be used as War Tracks, and two new weapons (a marksman rifle and assault rifle), a a number of new alternate Operator skins. Some of the content here is Halloween inspired to get people in the mood for what’s to come.

For two weeks, from October 20th to November 3rd, the “Haunting of Verdansk” event will be active. The roadmap only says “new modes, rewards, and more,” though certain datamines are starting to paint a picture of night modes and zombies headed to the war torn city. This period will also come with a bunch of spooky October-inspired packs in the store, including Operators and weapons.

And leaving the season open, the Season Six roadmap simply states “and more…” on the end. Given the proximity of this Season to the Black Ops Cold War release on November 13th—and Cold War’s initial reveal within Warzone—I expect that isn’t the last of the Black Ops Cold War tie-ins we’ve seen.

In more undead-related news, Treyarch is hosting a full Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies reveal on September 30th after Easter egg hunters unlocked a short teaser today.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone Season Six kicks off tonight at 11 pm PT/2 am ET. Preload for the update is available now.

[Source: Activision]