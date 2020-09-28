Developer Screwtape Studios originally released Damsel in early 2018 for PC via Steam. The vampire slaying arcade title then made its way to Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2019. Soon PlayStation 4 players will be able to try the game for themselves. Damsel hits the PS4 in just a few days on October 1st.

For a better look at what to expect from the adventures in Damsel, check out the PS4 announcement trailer in the video linked below:

Damsel is an arcade platformer with challenging and fast-paced gameplay. Screwtape Studios bills it as a “dark cartoon world,” complete with comic book visuals and storytelling that brings the adventure to life. Across three episodes and 75 missions, players dash their way through a host of gorgeously rendered arenas, all featuring vampires in need of vanquishing, hostages who need rescuing, and bombs that must be disarmed.

The comic book-inspired narrative in Damsel stars Special Agent Damsel, who’s been tasked with investigating the Red Mist Beverage Corporation. Rumor has it that this vampire-owned drink company is up to something rather nefarious, cooking up a “secret menu” beverage consisting of human blood. And, apparently, the rumors are true.

In addition to Damsel’s “comic book campaign” and action-packed gameplay, players can look forward to competitive leaderboards, extra challenge modes, and a synth soundtrack that is perfect for slaying vampires to. The title also features a Chillout Mode, which allows players to enjoy the experience without worrying about real challenges or dying.

Screwtape Studios plans on bringing Damsel to the PlayStation 4 on October 1st. It’s perfect time, too, since Halloween is just around the corner. Of course, a number of other horror-centric titles are also launching next month, including Remothered: Broken Porcelain on October 13th and The Dark Pictures: Little Hope on October 30th.

[Source: Screwtape Studios via Gamasutra]