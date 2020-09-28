Earlier this summer, close-up images of the PlayStation 5 and it peripherals showed off tiny PlayStation symbols strewn across the devices. Now additional images of the DualSense from a peripherals firm in Argentina are showcasing the same. Interestingly, the firm in question, Evzen, has also unleashed a first look at the controller’s inner workings.

Evzen’s Instagram post features below, complete with six close-up shots of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense. The seventh image in the firm’s gallery showcases a look at yet another set of pictures, most of which unveil teardown shots of the DualSense.

As you can see, one of the pictures shows a closer glimpse at the small markings on the analog sticks for gripping. A shot of the controller’s back unveils the tiny PlayStation symbols in much greater detail, too. And it looks as if the tiny symbols are layered atop one another; thus, the markings in the foreground are much more pronounced.

The various teardown pictures are quite the sight to behold, as well. For instance, one such image confirms the black piece covering the DualSense’s analog sticks can be separated from the rest of the controller. Whether or not such a detail will play into future customization options currently remains a mystery.

Sony plans to launch the PlayStation 5 on November 12th in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia and South Korea. The rest of the world is scheduled to receive the new hardware on November 19th.

[Source: Evzen on Instagram via Video Games Chronicle]