Producer Naoki Yoshida said during a Tokyo Game Show 2020 livestream that Final Fantasy XVI‘s recent reveal trailer was meant to show the actual game rather than pre-rendered scenes. Although there’s a lot of work to be done and graphical improvements to be made, one of the reasons the team released an in-game trailer was people’s comments mocking lengthy development periods.

According to a translation by Gematsu, Yoshida said:

I didn’t want the trailer to be just a rendered cutscene and bam! logo!… I wanted to use resources that were moving in-game, in real-time, but the timing wasn’t the best for it. We haven’t tuned it or optimized it yet, so it was a lot of work to be done. But if we released a pre-rendered trailer, they would say, ‘Alright, see you in 2035!’ or something. I’ve seen those kind of comments from America. So we really wanted to show something that was actually in-game. We haven’t shown the highlights of the game in this trailer, so that will come later when we make it properly.

A recent report from journalist Jason Schreier indicated that Final Fantasy XVI is well into development and will be out sooner than people think. Yoshida’s comments seem to echo that.

At present, the team is focused on development so we’ll have to wait for more information. A teaser website with details about Final Fantasy XVI‘s world and characters will go live in October. However, there won’t be any major news until 2021.

Final Fantasy XVI will release as a timed exclusive on the PlayStation 5.

[Source: Gematsu]