Tekken 7 recently crossed another major sales milestone. As of now, the fighting game sits at over six million copies sold worldwide. It’s an impressive feat, which also boosted the franchise’s overall sales to a new milestone. The Tekken series as a whole has moved 50 million units worldwide since its debut more than 25 years ago.

Game Director Katsuhiro Harada shared the news in a Twitter post over the weekend. The Director’s tweet even features pretty humorous and celebratory artwork, wherein a number of the franchise’s combatants are seen engaging in a Zoom call together. Check it out in the post linked below:

TEKKEN7 had achieved Over 6 million sales !

We recorded Over 50 million copies sales for the series. 鉄拳7が600万枚超を達成し、シリーズ累計は5000万枚超となりました。まだまだダウンロード販売が伸びています。

記念イラストを公開！#TEKKEN7 #TEKKEN #鉄拳7 #鉄拳 pic.twitter.com/U30ZPUg9tN — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) September 27, 2020

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s last sales update for Tekken 7 went live in December 2019. The update confirmed 5 million copies sold for the title, along with news that Tekken in general was closing in on 50 million. That the fighter has shifted another one million units in less than a year’s time is nothing short of impressive.

This news coincides with Bandai Namco’s unveiling of a Season 4 launch trailer for Tekken 7. The trailer itself runs just under four minutes long, confirming that Kunimitsu will soon join the roster. A brand-new stage is on the way, too. Tekken 7’s Season 4 launch trailer is as follows:

Though the trailer is quite exciting, an end card notes that Kunimitsu will not appear in Tekken 7’s story mode content. The dramatic clip featured above is simply for “promotional purposes.” Still, it looks like fans are in for quite the treat whenever Season 4 arrives this fall.

[Source: Katsuhiro Harada on Twitter]