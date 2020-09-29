PlayStation and Funko are back at it again with another round of Funko Pops. This upcoming batch includes figures for Death Stranding, God of War, and Horizon: Zero Dawn, all of which are GameStop exclusives.

The Death Stranding figurine is of the Higgs Monaghan character. It’s expected to launch later this year on December 10th for $11.99.

Next up are two new God of War Funko Pops for brothers Brok and Sindri. They’ll launch in a two-pack tomorrow, September 30th, for $22.99. Check them out below:

Finally, two additional Horizon: Zero Dawn Funko Pops are joining the PlayStation collection. One is of Aloy donning her Shadow Stalwart Armor. It’s priced at $11.99 and is slated to launch on December 10th.

The other Pop figure is of a “Super-Sized” Thunderjaw. For the price of $18.99, fans can pick up this behemoth next month on October 22nd.

As noted above, these new figures don’t count as the only example of Funko and PlayStation’s ongoing relationship. Last month, Funko unveiled another set of PlayStation-centric Pop figures–also all exclusive to GameStop. The figures in question were for The Last of Us‘ Joel, Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, the Ratchet & Clank heroes, and Twisted Metal’s Sweet Tooth. Though some of these collectibles were to release this month, GameStop now has all of them listed for October launch dates. Since online orders are still experiencing issues due to the pandemic, further release date shifts are likely to occur.

PlayStation fans can look forward to bringing home even more God of War and Horizon goodness next year. A God of War sequel and Horizon: Forbidden West are both on track to launch in 2021.

[Source: GameStop]