The crew at Vertigo Gaming has cooked up another Cook, Serve, Delicious! entry with Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, which leaves Steam Early Access on October 14th. As such, that very same day will see the restaurant simulation title launch on the Nintendo Switch, PC via GOG and Steam, and Xbox One platforms for $19.99. A release on the PlayStation 4 will follow on an unspecified date “shortly thereafter.”

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! will see players make their away across a war-torn United States in the year 2042 to compete in the Iron Cook Foodtruck Championship. Two robot companions are set to join the adventure, too–Whisk and Cleaver.

This particular entry in the series introduces a brand-new story campaign, where cooking over 200 hundred food items across more than 380 different levels is the name of the game. Longtime fans can expect fresh items to appear on the menu as well. In addition, Vertigo Gaming added “a new gameplay structure” that aims to deliver “fast-paced action.” However, those who want to slow things down a bit will have the option to enable Chill Mode whenever they see fit.

While playing the campaign for Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! solo is an option, local co-op serves as another. Various customization options will also expand upon the experience, thanks to “dozens of gameplay-affecting modules” in food truck upgrades. Decorating the food truck unlocks even more customization possibilities with “dozens of trinkets.”

Vertigo Gaming additionally packed the restaurant sim with a variety of accessibility features. Such options include motion settings, audio and colorblind features, and adjustments for flashing/strobe settings.

While there are two other Cook, Serve, Delicious! installments, only the second entry is available on the PlayStation 4. Cook, Server, Delicious! 3?! hits other platforms on October 14th, but a specific date for its PS4 version presently remains under wraps.

[Source: Vertigo Gaming via Gematsu]