Sony has begun detailing preorder bonuses and Deluxe Edition contents for its PlayStation 5 launch titles. We’ve previously detailed Sackboy: A Big Adventure‘s special editions, and now have more information about Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition and preorder items, Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition contents, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales preorder bonuses.

Get all the details below.

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition ($89.99 / €99.99):

Original Soundtrack

Legendary Hero Soul

Renowned Warrior Soul

Storied Warrior Soul

Red-Eye Knight Armor

Boletarian Royalty Armor

Ritual Blade

Hoplite Shield

Ring of Longevity

Preservation Grains

Phosphorescent Grains

Bearbug Grains

Large Hardstone Shard

Moonlightstone Shard

Demon’s Souls preorder bonus (any edition):

Reaper Scythe weapon: The Reaper Scythe is a pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body. It can mow down many targets in a single blow, but is difficult to handle and requires both strength and dexterity to use.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales preorder bonuses (Standard or Ultimate Edition):

T.R.A.C.K. Suit DLC skin. Designed by Javier Garron, artist on the Miles: Morales Spider-Man comic series. Includes Untrackable Suit Mod.

Second Spidey suit: Unannounced mystery DLC suit.

Gravity Well Gadget: Early unlock for the Gravity Well Gadget that pulls enemies together and knocks them down, disarming them.

Extra skill points: Bonus points that can go towards new powers and abilities.

Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition: