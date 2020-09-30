PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Preorder Bonuses Detailed

demons souls remake screenshots

Sony has begun detailing preorder bonuses and Deluxe Edition contents for its PlayStation 5 launch titles. We’ve previously detailed Sackboy: A Big Adventure‘s special editions, and now have more information about Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition and preorder items, Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition contents, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales preorder bonuses.

Get all the details below.

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition ($89.99 / €99.99):

  • Original Soundtrack
  • Legendary Hero Soul
  • Renowned Warrior Soul
  • Storied Warrior Soul
  • Red-Eye Knight Armor
  • Boletarian Royalty Armor
  • Ritual Blade
  • Hoplite Shield
  • Ring of Longevity
  • Preservation Grains
  • Phosphorescent Grains
  • Bearbug Grains
  • Large Hardstone Shard
  • Moonlightstone Shard

Demon’s Souls preorder bonus (any edition):

  • Reaper Scythe weapon: The Reaper Scythe is a pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body. It can mow down many targets in a single blow, but is difficult to handle and requires both strength and dexterity to use.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales preorder bonuses (Standard or Ultimate Edition):

  • T.R.A.C.K. Suit DLC skin. Designed by Javier Garron, artist on the Miles: Morales Spider-Man comic series. Includes Untrackable Suit Mod.
  • Second Spidey suit: Unannounced mystery DLC suit.
  • Gravity Well Gadget: Early unlock for the Gravity Well Gadget that pulls enemies together and knocks them down, disarming them.
  • Extra skill points: Bonus points that can go towards new powers and abilities.

Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition:

  • 1 Legendary Character Skin and Vehicle Skin – Embrace the darkness and become The Crow.
  • 1 Dance Emote for Lupita – Lupita shows the AllStars how it’s done in Rio!
  • 4 Banners and 5 Avatars – Add some variety to your player profile, right from the start!
  • 10,000 AllStar Currency – Kickstart your AllStar customization! AllStar Currency can be earned through online play. This boost should give you a head start on customizing your racing stripes whilst you earn the rest!