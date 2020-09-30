Publisher Focus Home Interactive (A Plague Tale: Innocence) is partnering with Shadow Warrior developer Flying Wild Hog on a new title. What the project entails remains to be seen; however, it will apparently serve as Flying Wild Hog’s “most ambitious game to date.”

A statement from the studio’s CEO, Michal Szustak, suggests Flying Wild Hog couldn’t be happier with the collaboration, especially given the companies’ shared “love for creating unique, exciting worlds filled with crazy gameplay.” Szustak’s comments further tease that an “original action game” is in the works. Of course, for the time being, specifics remain under wraps. The CEO’s statement reads in part,

Focus’ team supports us not only with great trust for our vision, but also helps us to forge that vision into an outstanding game. We are sure that our partnership will bloom into an amazing experience for players around the world. Fans of original action games can expect quite a surprise!

Focus Home’s COO, John Bert, issued a statement of his own. It, too, hints at an action game of some kind. According to Bert,

We at Focus have a directive to bring exciting and innovative games to the market, and with their upcoming title we know that Flying Wild Hog will reach the objectives we have on all of our projects, in terms of both quality and originality. We’re enthusiastic to be working with this professional team, who are masters in the art of creating spectacular, action-packed games.

Founded in 2009, Flying Wild Hog consists of three studios, all of which are based in Poland. Almost 250 developers work within the studio, which is currently working on Shadow Warrior 3 and “other unannounced projects.”

[Source: Focus Home Interactive via Gamasutra]