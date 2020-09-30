Sony might be dragging its feet when it comes to detailing the PlayStation 5, but dataminers aren’t ready to sit around and wait. Redditor Kgarvey and ResetEra user Toumari went through the PlayStation Store web version’s source code, and found tidbits of information about the console’s features and backward compatibility.

There are no bombshells here, but we do get some insight into what Sony has in mind.

Here’s what Kgarvey found with regards to backward compatibility (verbatim):

“Playing PS4 games on PS5, some functionalities available on PS4 may not be available. See www.playstation.com/ps5-backwards-compatibility for more details.” Note: this is currently a dead link.

“This PS4 game isn’t supported with your PS5’s current system software. We’re continuing to make more PS4 games playable on PS5. Update your PS5, and then try playing the game.”

“This PS4 game isn’t supported with your PS5’s current system software. We’re continuing to make more PS4 games playable on PS5. Update your PS5, and then try playing the game.” Note: Sony has said that 99 percent of the PS4’s library will be playable on the PS5. This suggests that the company might make games available on an ongoing basis.

“PS5 boost mode enabled”

Kgarvey further found two strings that suggest that developers will be allowed to force the activation of DualSense’s vibration and adaptive triggers.

“msgid_ps5_controller_trigger_effect”: “Trigger effect required”

“msgid_ps5_controller_vibration”: “Vibration function required”

Then, we have some information on console sharing:

“If the ‘Console Sharing and Offline Play’ setting is enabled for your PS5, players aged 18+ who aren’t PS Now subscribers will be able to play PS Now games from the game’s shortcut icon (displayed on the PS5 home screen) as well as in the PS Now app.”

Kgarvey also found references to cross-gen party chat:

“Message and voice chat with friends across PS4, PS5 and PlayStation App.” Note: it’s unclear if this applies to the platforms in general or certain games only.

Over on ResetEra, Toumari found references to PS5 wish lists on the console. They also discovered code that suggests that parties can include up to 100 members and you can share video clips, albums, artists, playlists, and tracks on the console. Additionally, you can set a name and image for party groups.

Take all of this with a grain of salt because nothing is final until we have official word.

[Source: Reddit, ResetEra]