PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PlayStation Store’s Games of a Generation Sale Goes Live Today, Discounts Prices on Several Big PS4 Titles

games of a generation sale

Starting today, September 30th, the PlayStation Store will become home to a Games of the Generation digital sale. The discounts heavily knock down prices on a slew of big PS4 titles, from Borderlands 3 and Dying Light to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Ghost of Tsushima serves as the heavy hitter, though, since the new sale discounts Sucker Punch’s latest by a whopping 25 percent. The sale itself will come to a close in a couple of weeks on Wednesday, October 14th.

As of writing, the Games of the Generation sale page (North America, Europe) has yet to go live. However, PlayStation Blog listed a selection of titles that will feature in the promotion. (Sale prices are not included, though.) The list in question appears as follows:

  • A Way Out
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
  • Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
  • Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
  • Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
  • Apex Legends – Octane Edition
  • Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
  • Batman: Arkham Collection
  • Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
  • Black Desert: Explorer Edition
  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition
  • Blasphemous
  • Borderlands 3
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
  • Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
  • Conan Exiles
  • Disintegration
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Dying Light
  • F1 2020
  • F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition
  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • God’s Trigger
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • L.A. Noire
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • LEGO City Undercover
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO The Hobbit
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • MotoGP 20
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition
  • Overwatch: Legendary Edition
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Ride 3
  • Ride 3 – Gold Edition
  • Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Stellaris: Console Edition
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
  • Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two
  • Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Sudden Strike 4
  • Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
  • Surviving Mars
  • Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
  • Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle
  • Tropico 6
  • Tropico 6 – Spitter
  • Tropico 6: El Prez Edition
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  • Unravel
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Legendary Pack
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Super Deluxe Edition

The PS Store’s Games of a Generation sale goes live later today and ends on October 14th at 11:59pm local time.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]