Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo 7 was first unveiled back in June during the PlayStation 5 reveal event, but details about the upcoming title have been scant. However, thanks to a new PlayStation.com update, we now know how Gran Turismo 7 plans to utilize PS5’s tech.

Aside from “stunning” next-gen visuals, players can expect ray tracing, 4K support, HDR, and a target frame rate of 60 frames-per-second. In line with Sony’s promise of fast loading, Gran Turismo 7 will allow players to flip through a “huge” catalog of cars and select one instantly. We’ll also be able to enter race events, lobbies, and receive invites from friends “extremely quickly,” thanks to PS5’s ultra high-speed SSD.

Gran Turismo 7 will also benefit from DualSense‘s adaptive triggers as players will be able to “feel” brake pedal weight, and vibrations from the anti-lock braking system and throttle pedal weight in different cars. Additionally, haptic feedback will allow us to feel tires coming into contact with the road, especially when there are “subtle bumps” on the surface.

Last but not least, Sony’s Tempest 3D AudioTech will enable players to “sense the position of other cars and drivers” via sound. You will hear “clear 3D Audio positioning and spatial expression of depth and height in replays,” according to Sony.

“Gran Turismo 7 builds on 22 years of experience to bring you the best features from the history of the franchise,” reads an official description. “Ignite your personal passion for cars with features inspired by the past, present and future of Gran Turismo.”

Gran Turismo 7‘s release date has yet to be announced.