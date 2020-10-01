Continuing their “zero tolerance” policy, Infinity Ward has banned more than 200,000 cheaters in Modern Warfare and Warzone and is continuing to implement “additional security updates and added backend enforcement tools” to combat the problem. In April, that number was just 70,000, but the developer has continued to put pressure on those who would play unfairly.

The latest update was issued via the Infinity Ward Twitter account, and while it doesn’t offer specifics (likely to prevent cheaters from finding methods to combat the anti-cheat tools they employ), it shows that the company is still making cheating a primary focus of their efforts.

Anti-cheat update: Since launch, the team has banned over 200,000 accounts for cheating across #Warzone and #ModernWarfare, including a new wave this week. We are continuing to deploy additional security updates and added backend enforcement tools. Zero tolerance for cheating. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 1, 2020

Cheating is a major sore spot that has plagued both Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone since their respective launches, so much so that console players have even been turning off the cross-play function to avoid PC players (where the cheaters usually play). Reports arose earlier this year of cheaters getting dumped into lobbies with other cheaters, and Infinity Ward has regularly reassured players that more bans are incoming and additional measures are being implemented to combat the ongoing back and forth between the security team and the cheat manufacturers.

Most recently, Activision has been pressing the issue at its source, taking legal action against those who run cheat manufacturing sites. One recent report said that a private investigator was sent to a cheat manufacturer’s house with a cease and desist, as well as threats of further litigation should they continue to develop and sell cheats for Activision titles. At more than 75 million players, Activision wants to keep the Warzone experience as cleaned up of unfair play as possible, especially as it transitions to Black Ops Cold War soon, and while their efforts are probably better not being too openly publicized, they continue to remind players that there’s a zero tolerance policy and actions are regularly being taken to stem the tide.