Sony unveiled Housemarque’s new game Returnal in June during the first PS5 games event. Since then, details about the stunning roguelike have been nothing short of scarce. This is slowly beginning to change, however, thanks to an update on the title’s PlayStation.com page. The updated details have unleashed a set of brand-new screenshots and the first bit of story details. Both set up what the game overview describes as a “cycle of chaos.”

First up are the screenshots, of which there are now six on the Returnal page. Check them out in the image gallery down below:

Returnal Game Story Details, New Screenshots Tease a 'Cycle of Chaos' WATCH GALLERY

The fresh story-centric bits of information feature in a summary of Returnal’s tale. Most notably, it teases the kind of mind-bending adventure protagonist Selene is in for once she crash lands on a “shape-shifting world.” Returnal’s full synopsis, as it appears on PlayStation.com, is as follows:

After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated–forced to restart her journey every time she dies. Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time. Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through a journey where mystery stalks your every move. Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.

The webpage additionally teases other aspects of Returnal’s gameplay. For instance, players will need to scavenge alien technology to upgrade and enhance Selene’s abilities. And it seems equipment and resource management will also be of the utmost importance.

Finally, the Returnal page outlines the key features as they relate to PlayStation 5’s various capabilities. As such, players can anticipate fast-loading, courtesy of the PS5’s “ultra-high speed SSD.” The adaptive triggers on DualSense will allow for instinctive switching between a weapon’s different firing modes. Moreover, Returnal will take advantage of the systems haptic feedback and 3D audio technology.

Housemarque’s Returnal is coming exclusively to the PlayStation 5 on an undetermined date.

[Source: PlayStation.com]