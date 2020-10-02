NHL 21 launches later this month, but fans of the sports sim can get their hands on a blast from the past, too. The preorder bonus for the latest entry is NHL 94 Rewind, a game that puts the franchise’s classic controls and graphics to use. Better still, the roster for NHL 94 Rewind is the league’s current roster of players.

Electronic Arts announced the news in the following Twitter post, along with a sneak peek of NHL 21 cover athlete Alexander Ovechkin rendered in 8-bit graphics.

Y’all ready for a throwback? Introducing NHL 94 Rewind It’s today’s teams and rosters with controls and graphics from ’94 Pre-order #NHL21 and you can play NHL 94 Rewind on 10/30 https://t.co/kY3mwW8px6 pic.twitter.com/x4JLl70tdO — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 2, 2020

EA’s throwback to the 94 version of the franchise seems a good move. NHL 94 remains one of the most lauded sports titles in gaming. It undeniably counts among the best hockey games of all time, too. Bringing the classic experience back in such a manner is bound to please many a longtime fan, especially since players can choose from the NHL’s current roster.

The third entry in the NHL series, NHL 94 originally released in 1993 on the Sega Genesis, Sega CD, and Super NES. Other versions eventually popped up elsewhere as the years wore on. In fact, one port made its way onto the PlayStation 2 by way of NHL 06.

NHL 21 comes to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms later this month on October 30th. As of now, the only way to access NHL 94 Rewind is by preordering a copy of the upcoming title.

[Source: EA Sports NHL on Twitter, EA Website]