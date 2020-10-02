On October 4th, a number of Japanese content creators on YouTube are scheduled to share impressions of their hands-on time with PlayStation 5. It’s not clear what exactly will be on display, but at least one project is confirmed to make an appearance–Astro’s Playroom.

As a demo experience, Astro’s Playroom is set to come pre-loaded on every PS5. With that in mind, it makes sense that Sony would want this particular experience shown in hands-on impressions. Whether or not it will be the only game featured during the videos remains to be seen, though. Also unclear is whether viewers can expect to see footage of the console’s user interface or other ingrained features.

News of the experience’s part in forthcoming hands-on videos comes courtesy of Gematsu. The publication spotted mention of Astro’s Playroom in the stream description belonging to YouTuber Akagami no Tomo no Game Jikkyou Channel. See Gematsu’s post regarding the matter below:

Japanese YouTube creator “Akagami no Tomo no Game Jikkyou Channel!!” will post their “Try! #PS5 on YouTube Gaming Week” video featuring Astro’s Playroom in 43 hours https://t.co/pGyWjnOzNE https://t.co/y5T15ZCskd pic.twitter.com/VXJqLfBQI1 — Gematsu (@gematsucom) October 2, 2020

When these types of impressions of the PS5 hardware will come westward serves as yet another mystery. Sony has yet to publicly announce details on this front, despite media members and influencers presently getting hands-on time with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and release dates just over a month away. The only prominent PS5 hands-on time to come from the West so far has been Geoff Keighley’s DualSense hands-on, which also showcased Astro’s Playroom.

PlayStation 5 hits stores in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will receive the next-gen hardware one week later on November 19th. Japanese YouTubers will begin streaming their impressions on October 4th at 6:00pm JST/2:00am PST.

[Source: Gematsu on Twitter via Push Square]