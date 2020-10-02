Rumor: Netflix Reportedly On Board for The Witcher Season 3

Many may recall that Netflix renewed The Witcher for a sophomore run ahead of the first season’s premiere. It would seem that past is prologue, since a new report suggests Netflix may green light a third season before Season 2 airs.

This rumored new development comes courtesy of website Redanian Intelligence, which reports that a third season of The Witcher was recently added to the Writers Guild of America database. See a screenshot of the posting below:

Such a listing seems to all but confirm Netflix’s plans of moving forward with another season. Should this prove true, it would not be too much of a surprise. Following its premiere last December, The Witcher instantly drew in enough of an audience to be deemed one of the United States’ most “in-demand” TV shows. Soon thereafter, an analytics firm shared news that The Witcher was even eclipsing The Mandalorian in terms of demand, making the Henry Cavill-starring series the nation’s biggest show at the time.

If a Season 3 is on the cards, it’s not all fans of the live-action series have to look forward to. Earlier this year, Netflix unveiled an anime film–The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf–which will cover the origins of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir.

A six-part live-action prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is also in the works. The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and producer Declan de Barra are on board to helm the prequel. De Barra described the series as follows: “The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.” At present, there exists no word on when exactly either of these two spinoff projects will hit the streaming service.

The Witcher Season 2 is scheduled to debut on an undetermined date in 2021.

[Source: WGA via Redanian Intelligence]