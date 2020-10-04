Earlier today, Japanese streamers went hands-on with the PlayStation 5 and showcased a number of games including Astro’s Playroom and Godfall. You can watch a recap of the livestreams to see all the gameplay via the same link, but we’d like to separately share some good news from 4Gamer and Dengeki: the PS5 is quiet as hell.

According to a summary of the articles by ResetEra user artsip, the 4Gamer team said that they played Godfall in a room with a temperature of around 30º C/86º F due to studio lights, but barely heard the PS5’s fan. They noticed that the air emanating from the console was warm, but not hot. 4Gamer could not locate a heat sink on the console, and suspect that the top side houses a huge 200-240 mm fan.

Dengeki’s team claims that it didn’t hear any fan noise while playing Astro’s Room and Godfall for approximately an hour and a half. “When we were wrapping up the gameplay we thought, ‘huh, was the fan even spinning?'” they wrote.

Elsewhere, Sony announced that the DualSense will now have universal button logic. Like the rest of the world, players in Japan and the rest of Asia will press X to confirm rather than O. This news was met with mixed responses. While some users welcomed the change, others were critical of it.

“Playing PS4 games that have O as confirm and then having to switch to X for PS5 menu navigation is gonna be a nightmare,” said Tokyo-based Twitter user johntv.

What do our readers think?

