Yes, you read that headline correctly. CD Projekt RED’s long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold. As such, the title is feature complete and ready to be printed on disc. This no doubt counts as a glorious day for the studio and fans, given that such news seemingly guarantees there are no more delays in store.

The developer shared the news earlier this morning in a celebratory post on Twitter. Said post is complete with a photo of Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand holding onto none other than a gold disc. See the tweet in question linked below:

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

CD Projekt RED first announced Cyberpunk 2077 all the way back in 2012. For several years thereafter, however, details about the RPG were kept under wraps. But full development on the project didn’t begin until after The Witcher 3’s Blood and Wine expansion rolled out in 2016. Thus, Cyberpunk 2077 officially resurfaced during E3 2018, wherein the team confirmed the title’s first-person details, basic premise, and so on.

In the two years since its resurgence, CD Projekt has delayed the title more than once. The first delay pushed Cyberpunk 2077 from April 2020 to September 2020. Another push moved the game to it current November release date, which certainly seems as though it will be met this time around.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits store shelves next month on November 19th on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Those who purchase a copy on current-gen will receive access to a free upgrade for their respective next-gen platform.

[Source: Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter]