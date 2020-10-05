Mojang has announced that Minecraft Dungeons will receive cross-play support via a “major” free update in November. Additionally, the title will get the brand new Howling Peaks DLC and a Season Pass in December.

Howling Peaks will add a new boss, the Tempest Golem. A free update called Apocalypse Plus will add 20 new difficulties after Apocalypse VII, so you can put your skills to test against the Tempest Golem.

“I would advise playing in your windbreaker to up your fashion game while protecting yourself from the howling winds that this boss conjures up,” wrote Mojang’s Sofia Dankis. “Sounds like a breeze? No problem, you’ll be able to turn up the difficulty in the free update Apocalypse Plus.”

As far as cross-play is concerned, we’ll get more details nearer the time but here’s how the official press release describes it:

My darling Arch-Illager’s playground will get a major update in November when we add a free update for cross-play! Does this mean that the game will turn into a very advanced version of tic-tac-toe? No! For some reason the developers thought you should be able to play with your friends regardless of platform instead. If the Dungeons team spent a little less time socializing and a lot more time answering the notes I shove under their locked door we could all be playing a boring version of bingo right now on our respective devices. But to each their own.

We’ll update our readers when we have more details. You can find a recap of Minecraft Live over on the official website.