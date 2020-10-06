Netflix’s The Witcher series recently reentered production on Season 2 after a lengthy hiatus. Not much has been shown of the new season just yet, but fans are now being treated to fresh looks at Geralt and Ciri. During the show’s next run, both characters are getting brand-new threads. And it seems Ciri may begin sword training.

The first set of pictures went live yesterday on the show’s official Twitter account. There are only two, though they offer a good look at Geralt’s latest set of armor. Check out the photos in the post below:

His emotional shield

can ward off any charmer,

but his trusted sword he’ll wield,

will be matched with new armour. pic.twitter.com/Z7yA6kZjRH — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 5, 2020

Not too long after that post made the rounds, the account followed up with a second tweet. It simply teased something for today. Clearly, the promise has been delivered in the form of new images featuring Ciri. The first picture shows her donning newly acquired attire, while the second suggests she’ll learn how to handle swords during The Witcher Season 2.

She gave tearful goodbyes

on a most violent night.

Now this child of surprise

is preparing to fight. pic.twitter.com/qVP2wDCQXl — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 6, 2020

Again, the account posted a subsequent tweet asking, “What will destiny bring tomorrow?” Process of elimination indicates that tomorrow’s batch of images could very well feature Yennefer. However, it’s also possible that Jaskier will take center-stage. We’ll have to wait and see.

The Witcher’s sophomore run will premiere on an unspecified date in 2021. If details featured in the Writers Guild of America database are to be believed, it would seem that Netflix is already on board for a Season 3.