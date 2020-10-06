The Resident Evil reboot movie from Constantin Film is making headway. Alongside writer and director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down), the production company has settled on an origin story set in Raccoon City in the year 1998. In drafting the film’s concept, Roberts said he took inspiration from Capcom’s first two games in the long-running series. To bring this new tale to life, the director and Constantin have selected an impressive cast.

Assuming the role of Claire Redfield is Maze Runner’s Kaya Scodelario. Meanwhile, Robbie Amell of The Flash, Upload, and Code 8 fame has signed on to play Chris Redfield. Jill Valentine will be portrayed by Ant-Man and the Wasp star Hannah John-Kamen. The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper is assuming the role of Albert Wesker. Avan Jogia from Zombieland: Double Tap is taking on Leon Kennedy. And Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough will bring to life the iconic William Birkin.

Image: Deadline

Producer behind the previous film franchise, Robert Kulzer, is on board to produce for Constantin Film. The production company’s CEO Martin Moszkowicz and Davis Film’s Victor Hadida are taking on Executive Producer duties. Other overseers include Constantin’s Alex Westmore and Colin Scully. The Screen Gems division of Sony Pictures will maintain its place as the film’s domestic distributor.

Speaking with Deadline about the project, Roberts teased,

With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences.

Kulzer noted that the creative team “felt compelled to return to the year 1998.” Apparently, the key is to “explore the secrets” of Raccoon City and Spenser Mansion.

As of now, there’s no release window attached to the Resident Evil reboot, however Netflix recently announced a separate Resident Evil series of its own.

[Source: Deadline]